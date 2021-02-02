The kids at Massac County High School, and all around Southern Illinois, have had to watch kids in neighboring states play basketball for weeks, if not months. The wait for the Patriots is almost over as they'll open their season Saturday night.
Joe Hosman's Patriots got in some practice after school today. The season will be different this year. Massac will play 14 games; there will be no postseason; fans will of course be limited, and kids will have to wear masks while they play.
The most important thing for the Patriots right now is they finally get to play.
"The kids are excited about getting the chance to play," Hosman said Tuesday. "I'm excited about getting the chance to coach. It's been something we've been waiting on, and hoping for, and we're just excited our kids are going to get to play. It's not going to be the same in terms of in front of a crowd and all that, but they get to play, they get to compete, they get to cheer each other, and that's what we want to do."
The Patriots will open the season Saturday night at home against Anna-Jonesboro.