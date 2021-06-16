Massac County's softball team finished in third-place at the Class 2A state tournament in Peoria Wednesday.
Making their first-ever trip to the state semifinals, the Lady Patriots fell to unbeaten Rockridge, 1-0, Wednesday afternoon. Massac only had one hit on the day, but left seven runners on base in the game.
After the loss to Rockridge, Massac County faced Tolono Unity in the 3rd place game. The Lady Patriots got home runs from Jenna Bunting and Larkin Korte to clinch the 5-1 win. Massac County ends the season with a 25-3 record.
Photo courtesy: Section618.com