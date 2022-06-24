METROPOLIS, Ill. - While most of Kaden Steckenrider’s friends are spending their summers playing on fields, he’s spending his flying over them.
The 13-year-old Metropolis native is a competitive drone racer. He first discovered the hobby when he was 10 years old from a family friend, and hasn’t looked back since.
“He just kind of sat down with Kaden and was like, ‘Hey, you want to try and fly my drone,’" said Stephen Steckenrider, Kaden's father. "Once he did that, he never turned back.”
Drone flying has become an obsession for Steckenrider. He and his dad Stephen own dozens of drones, and spend time building and flying them in their backyard course.
“It’s really fun to do it together considering he helps me when we’re at a race," Kaden said. "He does all the building for me, and just has me focus on flying and getting through.”
Kaden is one of the youngest drone pilots at these competitions.
He goes by the pilot name "Fly Boy", and competes against teenagers and adults alike.
“You have like middle school ball, high school ball and college ball," Stephen said. "He’s like a middle schooler playing in the NBA.”
“I got out there, and I was really just hoping that I could beat a few of them," Kaden said. "It’d make me feel good.”
Drone flying is more than just a hobby for 13-year-old Kaden. He practices over two hours a day, and has won over $1000 competing in tournaments across the country. He said one day, he wants to turn it into a professional career.
“So when I turn 18, I plan on trying out for the (Drone Racing League), and if I can get into that, then I get a $75000 contract.”
Those are high hopes, but Kaden Steckenrider is used to flying high.