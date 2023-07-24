MAYFIELD, KY -- Every year as a new high school football season arrives, discussions begin on which team in the area can contend for a state championship.
Each year, one team is at the top of those conversations, the Mayfield Cardinals.
Heading into the 2023 season the Cardinals carry with them expectations of a return trip to the KHSAA 2A State Championship. That game ended in a one point loss to Beechwood.
Now, with those expectations to return to state, the Cardinals are trying to avoid any distractions from the outside.
Mayfield opens the season on August 18th at home against Graves County.