PADUCAH, KY -- The Mayfield Lady Cardinals survived a long day of games in the All "A" 1st Region Volleyball Tournament to claim their first region title by defeated Ballard Memorial on Saturday night.
The Lady Cardinals went 2-1 in pool play, with their lone loss coming to the Lady Bombers. Mayfield would return the favor in the championship match winning 2-0, 25-22, 25-17.
For Mayfield, it was their first All "A" Region Championship and sends them to the state tournament that will take place in Richmond, KY on September 15-16th.