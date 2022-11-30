MAYFIELD, KY -- Just like most small towns across the country, the Mayfield community revolves around it's high school football program each Friday night in the fall.
This week, that community is getting ready to head to Lexington on Friday to watch the Mayfield Cardinals face Beechwood in the KHSAA 2A State Championship game.
But this years state championship is unlike any of the others that the Cardinals have played in, as it comes nearly one year after the devastating tornado that changed the city of Mayfield forever.
"I think it has helped this community," head coach Joe Morris said about the run to state. "I think our team has helped this community to have something to be proud of."
Since December 10th of last year, communities across the state and country have tried to help Mayfield get back on its feet. That includes Beechwood, who the Cardinals play on Friday.
"I got emails and texts from coaches all across the state, including coach Rash up their at Beechwood," Morris said. "hey donated several thousand dollars to our schools tornado relief fund and scholarship fund for our kids. They sent five truck loads of water, supplies, so they respect us and we respect them."
Regardless of what happens between Mayfield and Beechwood on Friday afternoon, coach Morris believes that this years playoff run has been exactly what the community has needed.
"I think this community is proud of us, because we haven't had a whole lot to smile about in the community after this tornado," he said. "Maybe we have something to smile about now."
Kickoff of Friday's state championship game is set for 4pm eastern time at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY.