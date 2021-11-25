PADUCAH, Ky. - For the second time in three seasons, Mayfield will once again be trying to punch its ticket to the 2A state finals with a win against Beechwood.
The Cardinals have never lost to the Tigers in school history, and hold an 8-0 all-time record.
Still, both programs have solidified themselves as state powers in their own right. The two schools have combined for 27 state titles. Friday's meeting could very well pave a path towards another, which Mayfield head coach Joe Morris said makes the game that much better.
"Two great programs; their program expects to win," Morris said. "They've got [15] state championships. We've got 12; been to several state championship games. They're familiar to this spot; we are too. Just two great programs, and we know we've got our work cut out."
In their last meeting in 2019, Mayfield coasted to a 35-7 win behind 256 yards and three touchdowns from Kylan Galbreath.
Galbreath will certainly look to replicate those totals this Friday, but most of the pressure will fall on the Cardinal defense. Beechwood quarterback and 2020 Mr. Football Cam Hergott has accounted for a remarkable 56 touchdowns this season, and has powered the Tigers to an undefeated 13-0 season.