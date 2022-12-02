LEXINGTON, Ky. - An all-to-familiar heartbreak struck Mayfield football once again in Friday's 2A State Championship against Beechwood.
The Cardinals, who lost in stunning fashion to Somerset in their last state championship appearance in 2019, suffered another heartbreak in a 14-13 loss.
Mayfield scored a potential game-tying touchdown on a 9-yard touchdown strike from Zane Cartwright to Isaac Stevenson with 1:13 to play in the game to make it 14-13. However, Mayfield's Lincoln Suiter missed the game-tying PAT.
Beechwood would run out the clock to clinch its third-straight 2A state title.
"I told our players all week that bad teams don't get to this point," said head coach Joe Morris. "We knew it was going to be tough. They made one more play than we did, I guess. I couldn't be any more proud of our young men; they played their hearts out today. They played their hearts out for Mayfield High School and our community."
Mayfield was held scoreless in the first half, but tied the game in the third quarter with a 16-yard touchdown from Jutarious Starks. Beechwood's Chase Flaherty answered in the fourth with a 10-yard rushing touchdown to make it 14-7.
A fumble by Beechwood late in the fourth gave Mayfield a chance to mount their final drive. While it ended in disappointment, Morris said this won't be the last time his Cardinals compete for a state title.
"We are disappointed," Morris said. "We expect to win every game. We expect to win a state championship, so we fell just a little bit short, but we'll be back."
Mayfield's season ends with an impressive 14-1 record.