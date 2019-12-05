When Mayfield plays Somerset in the KHSAA 2A state championship game on Saturday, the Cardinals will be making their tenth trip to the state finals in the last 11 years.
After a loss to McCracken County back on September 13th, the Cardinals haven't looked back. They've won ten-straight games, and only one team has been able to stay within 28 points of them over that stretch.
There is a burden of expectations in Mayfield to win it all. Everybody expects a state championship: players, coaches, alumni, fans -- everybody. Mayfield's seniors, who haven't won a state championship, they're taking this burden personally.
"For the seniors, the last two years, we've just wanted to get it done," Mayfield senior quarterback Jayden Stinson said. "I think it just makes it different this year, us being seniors. We don't want to walk away empty-handed. It's a different feeling knowing it's our last chance at this. There's no you got it next year. This is the year to do it."
"Our goal when we first walk out here in July is to win a state championship," Mayfield Head Coach Joe Morris said. "There's been ups and downs along the way. That's the way football seasons are; that's the way life is. Bottom line is we're going to go out there and give it our best shot. When it's all said and done, we're going to love these guys just as much as we did win or lose. I know they're going to give us a great effort. They're going to represent this community well. Hopefully we can celebrate here Saturday night."
Mayfield will challenge Somerset Saturday at 12:00pm in Lexington.