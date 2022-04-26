MAYFIELD, Ky. - It's been over four months since a deadly tornado devastated the Mayfield community.
Dozens of lives were lost, and much of the community was destroyed.
Players on Mayfield's football team still haven't completely healed from that incident, but they're using the sport they love to help heal.
Mayfield returned to the field last week for the start of spring practice.
It's one of the first chances for the Cardinals to be on the field together since the tornado struck in December.
Mayfield coach Joe Morris said not only has the return to normalcy helped his players heal - it's brought them together as a team.
"We had a lot of kids affected by it, but I'm sure this gets that off their mind for at least an hour a day," Morris said. "The best thing is getting back to normalcy. Our whole community came together, and I hope this football team comes together. That was definitely a bad day, but you've got to make it into a positive. I think this community has really come together, and I think this football team come together."