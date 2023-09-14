MAYFIELD, KY -- The Mayfield Lady Cardinals celebrated one final time on Thursday afternoon before loading on a bus bound for this weekends All "A" State Volleyball Championships in Richmond, KY.
The Lady Cardinals are making their first trip to the All "A" State Tournament after winning their first ever region championship last week.
"All of us on the team have been working on this for a really long time," said senior MattiClaire Wheeler. "We all have been working towards this since our freshman year and it is so surreal that it is actually happening."
"We are going to go up there, we are going to go up there and do the best that we can," senior Avery Nanney said. "We plan to get all the way to the end, because we know we can do it. We are just going to go up there with the best possible outcome in our heads."
Mayfield will face Monroe County in their first of three pool play games on Friday night. From there, the top two teams in each pool will advance to the championship bracket on Saturday.