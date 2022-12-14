PADUCAH, KY -- Following the end of the high school fall sports season, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association named Mayfield native Bubba Hendley the 2022 Football Official of the Year.
Hendley has been officiating high school football games for 39 years, most recently working this years KHSAA Class 4A State Championship game. That was the third state title game that he has officiated.
He has also spent time officiating games in the NFL and at the collegiate level.
"It was quite an honor," Hendley said of the award. "Of course I have been doing this for several years and along with my college career and NFL visit for a little while, this ranks right up there with them. I think that again goes back to, with the amount of time that I have put in, I get recognized for my 39 years of service in a job today that a lot of people aren't just biting at the bit to get into."
When he is not officiating games, Hendley is currently the student resource officer at Marshall County.