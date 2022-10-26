PADUCAH, KY -- Mayfield, Kentucky native Tripp Gibson will get his chance to step onto the field at this years MLB World Series on Friday night as Gibson will be part of the seven man umpire crew for the series.
This will be Gibson's first World Series appearance as an umpire, in which he made his MLB debut back in 2013.
Gibson will be at second base during Friday nights game one between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. He will then move to first base for game two, followed by an off day for game three.
During game four, in Philadelphia, Gibson will be behind home plate.
In recent years, Gibson has worked his way up the ranks as a MLB umpire, taking part in last years NLCS between the Dodgers and Braves.
This postseason, Gibson was on the umpire crew that called the NLDS between the Dodgers and Padres.