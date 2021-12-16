MAYFIELD, Ky. - When Mayfield native Chris Vogt originally created a GoFundMe to raise money for tornado relief efforts, he never expected the response he received.
Vogt, who graduated from Graves County High School in 2017, created the fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 11 after his hometown was ravaged by tornadoes on Friday.
He originally set a goal of $10,000, but that milestone was quickly eclipsed. As of Thursday night, the fundraiser has received over 2200 donations and raised more than $151,000.
"Being able to read through the comments on the GoFundMe, and so many people don't have any connection to Mayfield besides me," Vogt said. "They're just fans of Wisconsin basketball...It's kind of humbling to be able to see how much of an impact this will be able to have."
Vogt visited Mayfield for the first time since the storm on Thursday. He spent the day volunteering at his church, and handing out meals to tornado victims.
The proceeds from the GoFundMe will benefit the American Red Cross and the Mayfield and Graves County High School Resource Offices to help victims in the county. You can donate to the cause here.