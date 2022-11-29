MAYFIELD, KY -- The Mayfield Cardinals have been putting in the work ahead of Friday's KHSAA 2A State Championship game against Beechwood.
The Tigers, a familiar opponent for the Cardinals during the postseason, as they have meet multiple times over the years in the state tournament, including the 2002 State Championship game.
That also includes last seasons 38-7 win by Beechwood in the state semifinals. That was the last loss for this Mayfield team that has been looking forward to getting a second chance against the Tigers.
It just so happens it comes with a state championship on the line.
"That is all we can remember, you know," said quarterback Zane Cartwright. "That is the last time we saw them and they whooped us, so we are looking to get them back this week, that is for sure."
"We talk about it a lot," runningback Jutarious Starks said. "Last season, during the weight room, its all we talk about is Beechwood. Since the beginning of the year we have been talking about Beechwood. I feel like we are going to be ready this week."
Kickoff is set for 3pm CT on Friday afternoon at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY.