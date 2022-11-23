MAYFIELD, Ky. - Thanksgiving football practice: It's a Mayfield Thanksgiving tradition as timeless as turkey, dressing, or mashed potatoes.
For the Cardinals, it means they're just two wins away from a state championship.
Mayfield will kick off in the 2A state semifinals Friday night against Lexington Christian. It's Mayfield's 13th appearance in the state semifinals in the past 14 seasons.
They'll face an Eagles team that's shown some vulnerability this year. They're 9-4 this season, but have a budding star at quarterback in sophomore Cutter Boley.
Boley is a top-50 recruit in the country, and has thrown for over 3600 yards this year.
Head coach Joe Morris said his team is thankful to have another chance to compete in the state semifinals this weekend, and said they feel confident going into Friday's game.
"It's probably the most fun practice of the year," Morris said. "The kids enjoy it, and it just means you've had a successful year. Hey, we're just excited and have a great team coming in here. But I think our guys are confident, but I'm sure they are too. Should be a great game right here. Two great teams, and hopefully we come out on top and get the chance to play one more week."
"I'm very confident about this week for our offense," said senior receiver Isaac Stevenson. "We've been looking good all week, so we should be able to get the job done."
The two teams will battle at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 at War Memorial Stadium.