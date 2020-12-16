CLEVELAND (AP) - Baker Mayfield is on target these days.
After a slow start this season raised questions about his future in Cleveland the Browns quarterback has elevated his play and taken the Browns with him.
Mayfield has thrown 13 touchdown passes and only two interceptions in his past seven games.
He shook off his first pick since October on Monday night and rallied the Browns with three TDs before the Ravens won in the final seconds.
Mayfield is hoping to stay on point as the Browns near a playoff berth.
Cleveland plays at the New York Giants on Sunday.