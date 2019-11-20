The Mayfield Cardinals will have home field advantage in the KHSAA Class 2A Playoffs all the way to the state finals -- if they can keep on winning. Friday night, Mayfield will host Edmonson County in the state quarterfinals. This will be the 22nd-straight year Mayfield has made it to the state quarterfinals.
Mayfield Head Coach Joe Morris said last Friday night's win over Murray in the second round of the playoffs may have been the best game his team has played all season long. It was also Mayfield's 44th-straight home playoff win. They haven't lost a home playoff game since 2003.
Friday night it will be Edmonson county rolling into War Memorial Stadium, and Morris says his team is ready for the challenge.
"We know it's going to be tough," Morris said. "It's always tough. We've been spoiled around here. Mayfield players, Mayfield coaches, Mayfield fans have been definitely spoiled. People don't realize how hard it is to get to this point and how hard it is to move on in these playoffs and get to a state championship game, but that's what we expect. We're going to be disappointed if we don't get there, and we're going to be disappointed if we don't win it."
Mayfield will kick off with Edmonson County at 7:00pm Friday night.