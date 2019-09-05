Watch again

PADUCAH, KY -- When it comes to all-time wins, Mayfield and Paducah Tilghman are in the top-five in the state of Kentucky. So when they meet each year, it is always a must see event.

Friday night, will be the 106th meeting between these two historic rivals. However, it is the Mayfield Cardinals that have owned it as of late.

13 straight wins in the series that dates back to the 2005 season. The Cardinals seniors were just three years old when that happened. But just because it has been so long, they still know how important this game is on their schedule.

We want that bad," senior Travon Halliburton said about continuing the winning streak. "You know, that is a number one priority especially when it comes to us playing them. We want to keep that streak going, we want to do what ever it takes to keep that streak alive."

"Just this history of it, I mean, we grow up watching this game and every year," senior Kade Neely said. "It is Tilghman week, we have to come out and play.

"You put the last year behind you and it is a whole new year and I am sure that is what coach Smith is doing," said Mayfield head coach Joe Morris. "This is a whole new year, a whole new team, lets go out there and win. Hey, we would like to keep that streak going there is no doubt about that."

Kickoff is set for 7:00pm at McRight Field in Paducah.