NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The NFL's longest active playoff drought is moving closer to an end after 18 seasons.
Baker Mayfield threw for 334 yards and four touchdowns as the Browns scored the first 17 points and held on to beat the Tennessee Titans 41-35. Cleveland has won four straight. With both chasing AFC playoff berths, the Browns looked like the team leading a division as they improved to 9-3.
The Titans fell into a tie atop the AFC South, though they still have the better division record. Cleveland is second in the AFC North behind unbeaten Pittsburgh.