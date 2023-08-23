MAYFIELD -- McCracken County has dominated the region in volleyball since the school's inception in 2013, but a new contender has emerged to challenge the Lady Mustangs.
The Mayfield Lady Cardinals are hoping to unseat McCracken County as the Region's top team in 2023. The Lady Mustangs are undefeated against teams from the first region but after Head Coach Tim Whitis stepped down, schools from across the area are prepared to challenge the champions.
The Lady Cardinals met McCracken County in the First Region Championship last year, the best run in school history for Mayfield. They are looking to continue their success in 2023. Head Coach Keith Lacewell said it is all about the work the team is putting in during practice.
"The kids are coming in and working hard," Lacewell said. "It's all the kids. It's the little things they do to make themselves better every game."
The Lady Cardinals have nine seniors this season and their experience has helped Mayfield start the season off hot. Mayfield is 5-0 to start the year, losing only one set in the first five matches.
Lacewell knows that to keep up this success and eventually take down McCracken, they will need to continue to work hard.
"We've got to keep pushing ourselves," Lacewell said. "We can't take games off. We've got to keep pushing ourselves to get better and better to beat them."
The Lady Cardinals are not scheduled to face McCracken County in the regular season. So, if the two teams meet, it will come in the region tournament.