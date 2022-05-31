PADUCAH, KY -- Mayfield senior Ben Gloyd has been named the KHSAA Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year.
Gloyd, who was nominated by Mayfield football coach Joe Morris, will be presented with the award at a ceremony on June 6th.
This award is based on athletic and academic achievement as well as community service and leadership. For Gloyd, he has spent much of his time away from the field helping out at a local elementary school and helped with the cleanup efforts following the Mayfield tornado.
"I just think that is important," Gloyd said about community service. "There are a lot of things that are bigger than yourself and it is just about being unselfish and giving back to the community because I know so many people have given to me and given their time at least to put me in the right position to succeed. Just giving back to the community, all the stuff that they have given me over my life. Just putting others needs over myself is more important."
This past season on the baseball field, Gloyd helped lead the Mayfield Cardinals to a district championship.
He will attend Georgetown College next year as he will play for the football team.