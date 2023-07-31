PRINCETON, KY -- Aaron McClung has been out of coaching for two years, but in his first season as head coach at Caldwell County, the knowledge and love of the game never left.
"I know I am glad I am back into coaching again," McClung said. "I think it is really a blessing to be able to do this job. I jumped at the chance to get to do it, so I am really excited to be out here competing and I think kids feel that too."
For the last two years, McClung served as the principal at Caldwell County High School. However, prior to that he spent nearly 20 years as an assistant coach for the Tigers under David Barnes and then Will Barnes.
"I think kids want to be around someone who thinks this is fun," said McClung. "Football is fun for me even when you are grinding through a tough game or tough practices. This is something awesome that you get to do even when it is tough. I really enjoy being out here and I think the kids do too."
Caldwell County will open the season on August 18th when they travel to Hopkins County Central.