Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, April 13th.
Softball
McCracken County 6, Marshall County 3
Christian County 8, Graves County 7
Community Christian 19, Fulton County 4
Paducah Tilghman 5, Calloway County 4
Trigg County 20, Dawson Springs 0
Mayfield 8, Ballard Memorial 5
Caldwell County 5, Livingston Central 2
Lyon County 22, University Heights 0
Baseball
Graves County 7, Calloway County 6
Hickman County 10, Mayfield 0
St. Mary 6, Ballard Memorial 0
Crittenden County 10, University Heights 5