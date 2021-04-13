Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, April 13th.

Softball

McCracken County 6, Marshall County 3

Christian County 8, Graves County 7

Community Christian 19, Fulton County 4

Paducah Tilghman 5, Calloway County 4

Trigg County 20, Dawson Springs 0

Mayfield 8, Ballard Memorial 5

Caldwell County 5, Livingston Central 2

Lyon County 22, University Heights 0

Baseball

Graves County 7, Calloway County 6

Hickman County 10, Mayfield 0

St. Mary 6, Ballard Memorial 0

Crittenden County 10, University Heights 5