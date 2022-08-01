PADUCAH, KY -- The 2021 season left a lot to be desired for the McCracken County Mustangs.
Their 2-9 record was the worst since becoming a program back in 2013.
But a new season brings a renewed since of excitement for the program, and a new head coach in Jonathan Smith.
"Just in the last three, four, five months I have tried to spend the majority of my time just trying to figure out what do I need to do, verses what I need to do right now," said Smith. "I think it is a work in progress."
Smith is no stranger to being a head coach, having spent three seasons as head coach at Paducah Tilghman. But for Smith, each coaching situation is different, and so is his new job with the Mustangs.
"Any time you have experience with this job whether its one year, one day, ten years or ten days, I think you are always going to learn from day to day," he said. "I think you have to, and I think you have to adapt and adjust to who you are working with and what you are working with."
McCracken County will open the 2022 season at Paducah Tilghman on August 20th.