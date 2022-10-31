PADUCAH, Ky. - McCracken County overcame an 0-1 set deficit on Monday to beat North Oldham 3-1 and advance to the KHSAA State Quarterfinals.
The Lady Mustangs fell behind early with a 25-23 result in the opening set. However, the team regained momentum in the ensuing set with a dominant 25-12 win.
From there, McCracken County kept its foot on the gas, winning the next two sets 25-21 and 25-18 to defeat North Oldham and advance to the next round.
The win marked the final home game for head coach Tim Whitis, who has led the Lady Mustangs to 10-straight First Region titles.
They will now advance to face Bowling Green in the state quarterfinals on Thursday, Nov. 3 at George Rogers Clark.