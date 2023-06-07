GILBERTSVILLE, Ky. -- From state to nationals, the McCracken County duo of Harley Valerious and Camden Baker have bigger fish to fry.
Just last month, Valerious and Baker took home a runner-up finish in the state bass fishing tournament.
That second-place finish tied the highest finish in school history at McCracken County.
“We just kept our head down, fished really well for the whole weekend, and it ended up panning out for us,” Baker said.
It was the perfect way to close out their senior year for the Mustangs. But now, they’ll take a big step up.
Later this month, Valerius and Baker will compete in the High School Fishing National Championships in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
“It’s the highest stage there is in bass fishing for high school anglers," said Hunter Valerious, who captains for Harley and Camden. "The pressure is there. The media is there. The amount of people that are going to be there for fans, fishermen. This is the best in the nation.”
For Hunter, Harley, and Camden, they’ve all made multiple trips to Wisconsin for nationals before. They’re hoping that experience on the big stage helps them reel in a win in their final trip.
“If you don’t know what the fish want to bite on, like how we’ve found them every year biting specific bait, you won’t really find them if you’re not in the right area," Harley said. "It’s really helpful knowing this information.”
“I think it’s really good because now we have the experience, we know what we’re going into," Hunter said. "We know what to look for. We know how it fishes. We know how we need to fish.”
“Last two times we’ve been up there we’ve done really good," Baker said. "We have a feeling that we can do pretty good at for this year, so we’ll see how that goes.”
The duo of Valerious and Baker aren’t eligible to win money, but there’s over $3 million in college scholarships on the line. With the stakes that high, they’re hoping they can finally break through.
“Every time we go up to LaCrosse, we get better and better," Hunter said. "Our finishes get better and better. I told them we get closer and closer, maybe this is our time. We just need one more chance at it. We finally got it, so let’s just see what we can do.”
The national championship begins on June 21, and runs through June 24.