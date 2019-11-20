For the first time in four years, and just the second time in school history, McCracken County's football team has made it to the Round of 8 in the Kentucky Class 6A Playoffs. Their reward this week is a trip to take on #3 and unbeaten North Hardin.
When you think about the "brand" of McCracken County football, you think about a lot of points and throwing the ball over the place. Ironically, the last two weeks it has been McCracken's defense that has gotten them into the state quarterfinals.
The Mustangs gave up 57 total yards and zero points in their first round win against Owensboro Apollo. Last week, after allowing a kickoff return for a tochdown to open the game, McCracken County didn't allow Henderson County to score another point.
Mustang Head Coach Marc Clark knows more of the same will be needed Friday if they want to upset North Hardin.
"When you get into November, you've got to be able to run the football and play good defense," Clark said. "There's going to be a heavy burden on our defense this week. (North Hardin has) got a lot of weapons on the field. Same time, offensively, we've got to find a way to run the football, and just do what we do."
McCracken County will play North Hardin at 6:30pm CST Friday night.