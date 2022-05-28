PADUCAH, Ky. - For anyone who follows baseball in the First Region, McCracken County baseball's 8th-straight regional championship on Thursday came as no surprise.
The Mustangs have won the regional title every year since their first season in 2014, and have continued to build on an impressive streak in the first region.
McCracken County baseball is a combined 102-and-6 against the first region over the last eight years.
The Mustangs just completed a perfect 15-0 season over the region this year to punch their ticket to another state tournament.
With that track record, expectations are always high at McCracken County, but coach Zach Hobbs said it's how his team deals with those expectations that has made them so successful.
"Our expectations were the same," Hobbs said. "I think outside of the program, maybe they were different, thinking about what we were going to do. We just try to play every pitch for every pitch, and compete every inning."
Hobbs' Mustangs will compete in the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament against the 5th Region winner on June 3 in Lexington.