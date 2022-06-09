PADUCAH, Ky. - McCracken County's baseball team packed their bags and hit the road for yet another trip to the state semifinals on Thursday.
This year marks the sixth straight season McCracken County has reached the final four of the state baseball tournament.
"We’re expected to be there at this point, having been to six straight," said senior pitcher Landen Jones. "So, it’s just business. We’ve just got to go up there and take care of business. Take it one game at a time."
Those accolades clearly haven't gotten old for the McCracken County faithful, who came to send-off the team Thursday.
McCracken County will face St. Xavier at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The Tigers beat the Mustangs 5-2 earlier this season.
Despite that loss, the Mustangs said they feel confident they can make some noise this weekend and return to the state championship.
"These guys are loose and focused right now," said head coach Zach Hobbs. "It’s probably as loose and focused as we’ve had a group going into a final four. We just came in this week, been sharp, did what we had to do to stay sharp, and we just need to try and focus for two more days after today and survive and advance and keep playing."
"Normally, we don’t have to take this whole week off, so we’ve been a little anxious and ready to get out there," said senior shortstop Dylan Riley.