PADUCAH, Ky. - McCracken County baseball has been a model of consistency over the last six seasons.
Yesterday marked the sixth-straight time the team has advanced to the final four in the state tournament. However, that streak came very close to coming to an end on Saturday.
It took a heroic effort from the Mustangs against Campbell County. After getting down 3-1 in the 4th inning, McCracken County battled back to tie the game. Then, they scored off a throwing error in the 5th to take a 4-3 lead.
The Mustangs only mustered five hits against Campbell County. That's tied for their second-fewest hits this season.
"I'm so proud of these guys for the way they fight and compete all the time," said head coach Zach Hobbs. "We could've lost our cool, lost our composure, but we just keep playing and know that we have a chance in any baseball game. I love these guys, I'm proud of these guys, and they represent our school tremendously."
It certainly wasn't pretty for McCracken County, but all wins count the same. And it's that ability to win ugly that the Mustangs say has gotten them back in the state semifinals.
"[It's] grit," said sophomore pitcher Caleb Ehling. "I'll tell you that. I'll say our whole team is energized. It got chippy a little bit in the late innings, but that just shows our team is energized and full of life in the dugout."
"We've had a bunch of games like this," said senior shortstop Dylan Riley. "I think we were prepared; our coaches prepare us for this in practice, and we just came out and did what we had to do."
McCracken County will face St. Xavier in the state semifinals on Friday, June 10 in Lexington, Kentucky.