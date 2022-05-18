PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 18th.
KENTUCKY
Baseball
2nd District Championship
McCracken County 6, Paducah Tilghman 5
Softball
McCracken County 12, Paducah Tilghman 0
TENNESSEE
Baseball
Region 6AA Championship
Milan 7, Westview 5
Region 7AAAA Championship
Rossview 10, Henry County 4
Softball
Region 7AA Championship
Huntingdon 4, Westview 3
Region 7A Championship
Dresden 10, Peabody 0
ILLINOIS
Baseball
Hardin County Region Semifinal
Goreville 10, Pope County 1
Du Quoin Region Semifinal
Nashville 1, CZR 0
Harrisburg Region Semifinal
Harrisburg 5, Massac County 0
Softball
Elverado Region Semifinal
Elverado 2, Crab Orchard 1
Ullin Region Semifinal
Century 5, Hardin County 2
Harrisburg Region Semifinal
Harrisburg 4, Carmi White County 2
Pinckneyville Region Semifinal
Pinckneyville 9, Du Quoin 2
Johnston City Region Semifinal
Johnston City 8, Massac County 4