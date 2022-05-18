  • awells

PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 18th.

KENTUCKY

Baseball

2nd District Championship

McCracken County 6, Paducah Tilghman 5

Softball

McCracken County 12, Paducah Tilghman 0

TENNESSEE

Baseball

Region 6AA Championship

Milan 7, Westview 5

Region 7AAAA Championship

Rossview 10, Henry County 4

Softball

Region 7AA Championship

Huntingdon 4, Westview 3

Region 7A Championship

Dresden 10, Peabody 0

ILLINOIS

Baseball

Hardin County Region Semifinal

Goreville 10, Pope County 1

Du Quoin Region Semifinal

Nashville 1, CZR 0

Harrisburg Region Semifinal

Harrisburg 5, Massac County 0

Softball

Elverado Region Semifinal

Elverado 2, Crab Orchard 1

Ullin Region Semifinal

Century 5, Hardin County 2

Harrisburg Region Semifinal

Harrisburg 4, Carmi White County 2

Pinckneyville Region Semifinal

Pinckneyville 9, Du Quoin 2

Johnston City Region Semifinal

Johnston City 8, Massac County 4