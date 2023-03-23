PADUCAH, KY -- When it comes to dominant high school baseball programs in Kentucky, look no further than the McCracken County Mustangs, who have made it to at least the state final four in the last six years.
The Mustangs have also won nine straight 1st region championships, and have very rarely found themselves on the losing end in region games.
But keeping those winning ways going is easier said than done, as they have had to replace multiple key starters each season. This year is no different as they are starting to find those players.
"Guys are taking on new roles this year, guys that were secondary, that hit six, seven, or eight last year and are now in the three or four spot this year," head coach Zach Hobbs said. "We just are trying to find that identity, and every year that changes who the leaders are and how it works itself out into, to where we all are pulling in the same direction."
So far the Mustangs are 2-0 as they make their way through the very early portions of this season.
But even though the season just started, those expectations of winning a championship still remain.
"I don't think we are thinking, win every game," senior Nate Lang said. "We are just going out there thinking about competing. Play our game and we don't have to worry about the outcome. We beat ourselves most of the time. We are really hard on ourselves here and whenever we mess up, we let ourselves know and our teammates."