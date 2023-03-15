LEXINGTON, KY -- The McCracken County Mustangs found themselves in a back and fourth game on Wednesday afternoon, but ultimately fell 48-44 to Elizabethtown in the KHSAA Sweet 16.
After a slow start, the Mustangs were able to take their first lead in the second quarter, with their largest lead being 6 points with 3:01 left in the 2nd quarter.
However, the Panthers closed the half with two big three's that gave them a 25-24 lead at halftime.
In the second half, the Mustangs once again battled back and fourth with the Panthers. In the 4th quarter, Elizabethtown would find Ayden Evans multiple times that would prove to be the difference. Evans finished the game with 21 points and 7 rebounds.
McCracken County struggled to get things going offensively, shooting just 41% for the game, but making just one three pointer.
Connor Miller led the Mustangs with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
With the loss, McCracken County finishes the season 29-6.