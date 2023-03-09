LEXINGTON, KY -- The McCracken County Lady Mustangs made their way to this years KHSAA Sweet 16 looking to make a statement, and that is exactly what they did with a 71-41 win over Bethlehem in the first round on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Mustangs came out firing in the first quarter jumping out to a 19-7 lead thanks to 66% shooting in the quarter.
They would then hold a commanding 40-19 lead at halftime.
Senior forward Destiny Thomas led the way for McCracken County with 27 points, while junior guard Claire Johnson added 23 points.
It's the first ever state tournament win for the Lady Mustangs who will now face Ashland Blazer in the Sweet 16 quarterfinals on Friday night at 6pm ET.