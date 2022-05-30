PADUCAH, Ky. - McCracken County softball won its sixth regional championship in school history on Saturday.
Now, the Mustangs will turn their focus to the state tournament. McCracken County will face the winner of the 5th region in Lexington on Friday.
That regional championship will be decided on Tuesday between Marion County and Elizabethtown.
The state softball tournament is single elimination. McCracken County head coach Tony Hayden said he favors that format.
He also favors the Mustangs' draw in this year's state tournament. All four of the top five ranked teams in the state - with the exception of McCracken - are in the opposite side of the bracket from the Mustangs.
Hayden said that good fortune could help his team make a deep run.