PADUCAH, Ky. - The last two seasons at McCracken County have been a far cry from what we've come to expect from the program.
The Mustangs experienced losing seasons in back to back years - the first time that's happened in school history.
But for second year coach Jonathan Smith, he's hoping that the Mustangs aren't down for long.
Smith took over at McCracken County last year following their first losing season at 2-9 in 2021.
The Mustangs replicated that same record last season.
"Just to cut right to it and be honest, last year we weren't a very good football team at all," Smith said. "And ultimately that starts at the top. I don't think I did a very good job of managing a lot of the situations that I was dealt last year. I spent a lot of time last season simply."
There's been a lot of turnover from last year reflecting on what worked, what didn't work, what I need to do better as team. The Mustangs lost 20 seniors, including quarterback Pryor Lamb.
But Smith said that turnover has yielded a lot of competition in practice this summer.
As his team looks to forget last season, Smith said he's seen a lot of positives during camp.
"I think what we've seen so far throughout the course of this summer, this winter, leading all the way up to summer camp where we are now is that guys seem to be more bought in in terms of what it is that we're trying to do, and the process that it takes to get there, and the way that we as coaches feel like we have to get there in order to make us a better ball club," Smith said. "I think, right now, it looks good. But at the same time, we haven't played anyone yet, either, and we've got a long way to go."
McCracken County opens the season on Aug. 19 against Paducah Tilghman.