LEXINGTON, KY -- The McCracken County Lady Mustangs proved all week long that they belonged in the state tournament, but fell short of bringing home the state title with a 68-53 loss to Sacred Heart on Saturday night.
For the Valkyries, it was their third straight state championship, leaving them with a perfect record against in-state teams this season.
McCracken County finishes the season with a 35-3 record, the best in school history and are just the second school outside of Marshall County to play for a girls state championship.