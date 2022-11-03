PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Mustangs run in this years KHSAA State Tournament came to an end on Thursday afternoon as they lost in five sets to Bowling Green in the state quarterfinals.
McCracken County took the first two sets of the game 25-18, 25-23. However, Bowling Green would rally to win the next two sets to tie it at two sets each.
The Lady Purples would then take the 5th and final set 15-9 as they advanced to the KHSAA State Semifinals.
"Even when we got down during the third and fourth sets, the girls were still fighting and still trying to come back," said head coach Tim Whitis. "I was really pleased with them no matter what the score was. I just thought we came out, had a good game plan for the first and second sets and then they adjusted some stuff, we adjusted some stuff, and the ball just didn't bounce our way."