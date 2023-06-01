LEXINGTON, Ky. -- McCracken County baseball suffered a 3-0 loss to Shelby County on Thursday in the first round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament.
The Mustangs struggled to generate much offense, and were held to only three hits on the afternoon.
"Baseball's not fair some days, and the three hits don't show how well we hit the ball today," said McCracken County coach Zach Hobbs. "I thought we hit 5 or 6 balls right at people. I tell them all the time that baseball is unfair. The scoreboard doesn't show how hard these guys worked, and how hard these guys competed today. It was a bad day to have a bad day."
The Mustangs season comes to an end with a 28-11 record.