PADUCAH, Ky. -- McCracken County's boys basketball team will be making its fifth trip to Rupp Arena this week.
The First Region champs will open up in the KHSAA boys Sweet 16 on Wednesday against Elizabethtown.
But for the Mustangs, they're hoping they can extend their stay in Lexington through the weekend.
That's a feat no team has been able to accomplish so far.
McCracken County's never advanced past the Elite Eight, but the Mustangs feel like they have the team this year to make it happen.
But it all starts with a 23-9 Elizabethtown team on Wednesday.
The Panthers are led by forward Ayden Evans, a three-star prospect averaging over 16 points per game.
"Elizabethtown's really good," said head coach Dustin Roberts. "They've got a 6'8 or 6'9 kid that's been offered by West Virginia, schools like that, some power-five schools. He's a really good player. They've got really good, quick guards. Our week of prep has been really good, though. I think our guys understand what the game plan is, and exactly what we want to do. I think they'll go out and execute."
McCracken County senior Jack McCune believes his Mustangs will be the underdogs against Elizabethtown, but he's ready to prove people wrong.
"I feel like we're just being doubted a lot right now," McCune said. "We've seen people talking about Elizabethtown, and how they're going to beat us and stuff. I feel like we're coming in as the underdog, and I feel like we can shock a lot of people in this tournament coming up."
McCracken County tips-off against Elizabethtown at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Rupp Arena.