PADUCAH, KY -- It's become a yearly tradition for the McCracken County Mustangs to prepare for a trip to the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament, and this year is no exception.
After winning their 8th straight 1st Region Championship last week, the Mustangs are spending the week putting in the final touches on their preparation for their opening game against Hazard on Friday afternoon.
The Mustangs will be trying to win their first state championship as a program.
"It's only motivation at this point," said senior Cameron Willis. "Last year, obviously heartbreaking defeat then the year before that, covid. It just seems like everyone is against us. Now it is just fuel to the fire, we are more excited than ever to go out there and show our talents , show what we can do as a team, and bring that championship home."
"I think you get to this point and you get some breaks, make some breaks, catch a little luck here and there and eventually when you keep going there and banging it out, you will get a shot at it," said head coach Zach Hobbs. "This group has got a chance, and there are about six teams up there that I think have a chance, and we are one of the six."
McCracken County will face Hazard at 4:00pm CT on Friday at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, KY.