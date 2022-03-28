PADUCAH, KY -- McCracken County tabbed Jonathan Smith on Monday afternoon to lead the Mustang football team heading into the 2022-23 season.
Smith, who spent last season as an assistant coach for the Mustangs, was the head coach at Paducah Tilghman for three years going 22-11 in that time.
Smith replaces Marc Clark, who left for Hopkinsville earlier this month. He will take over a Mustang team that went 2-9 last season.
He will be introduced in a public event at McCracken County High School at 1:30pm on Tuesday.