PADUCAH, KY -- Just a few days into the 2023 high school football season, teams across the region are starting to lay the building blocks for their upcoming season.
For some, it really picks up with the start of 7-on-7 passing camps.
On Thursday night, McCracken County played host to 24 teams from around the area in their annual 7-on-7 camp. It's a chance that participating coaches believe with play a big role in their teams success going forward.
"I think you get a couple of things from it," said McCracken County head coach Jonathan Smith. "I think one, you get an opportunity to see how your guys compete against someone other than your own teammates. I think that is the most important part of it. I think the other part of it, is for your quarterback to start to learn his receivers and learn some of the things we are trying to do in the passing game. I think its a great opportunity for us to get better."
The 7-on-7 camp will continue on Friday night with larger area schools taking the field.