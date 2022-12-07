PADUCAH, Ky. - Today marked a monumental milestone for nine seniors at McCracken County High School.

They were recognized by their athletic department with a college scholarship signing ceremony this afternoon.

The following athletes signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

BASEBALL

Davis Beale - Rend Lake College

Daniel Higdon - Hillsdale College

Nathan Lang - Bellarmine University

Zach Sims - John A. Logan College

SOFTBALL

Ally Hutchins - University of Kentucky

SWIM

Justice Beard - University of Missouri-St. Louis

TENNIS

Keegan Terrone - Hamline University

VOLLEYBALL

Caroline Sivills - Shorter University

Ellie Whiteside - Morehead State University