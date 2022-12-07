PADUCAH, Ky. - Today marked a monumental milestone for nine seniors at McCracken County High School.
They were recognized by their athletic department with a college scholarship signing ceremony this afternoon.
The following athletes signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Davis Beale - Rend Lake College
Daniel Higdon - Hillsdale College
Nathan Lang - Bellarmine University
Zach Sims - John A. Logan College
SOFTBALL
Ally Hutchins - University of Kentucky
SWIM
Justice Beard - University of Missouri-St. Louis
TENNIS
Keegan Terrone - Hamline University
VOLLEYBALL
Caroline Sivills - Shorter University
Ellie Whiteside - Morehead State University