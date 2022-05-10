PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Mustangs scored 3 runs in the top of the 6th inning on Tuesday night as they held off St. Mary 6-3.
With the win, the Mustangs moved to 25-6 overall and remain unbeaten in the 1st region.
St Mary falls to 13-7.
PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Mustangs scored 3 runs in the top of the 6th inning on Tuesday night as they held off St. Mary 6-3.
With the win, the Mustangs moved to 25-6 overall and remain unbeaten in the 1st region.
St Mary falls to 13-7.
Currently in Paducah