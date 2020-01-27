LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
BOYS=
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Ashland Blazer (6) 20-0 97 2
2. Lou. Ballard (2) 18-2 92 3
3. John Hardin (2) 22-1 87 1
4. Elizabethtown (1) 16-1 62 4
(tie) Lou. Male - 17-4 62 5
6. Cov. Catholic - 18-3 59 6
7. Madisonville-North Hopkins - 18-3 42 8
8. Lexington Catholic - 19-2 27 7
9. Highlands - 18-1 23 10
10. McCracken County - 16-4 17 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Henry 9. Collins 8. Oldham Co. 7. Harlan County 6. Bowling Green 2. Lou. Butler 2. Lou. Fern Creek 2. Murray 1.
GIRLS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Sacred Heart (11) 17-1 110 1
2. Simon Kenton - 20-3 79 2
3. Lou. Butler - 17-3 75 5
4. Elizabethtown - 18-3 68 T3
5. Lou. Christian Academy - 17-4 59 T3
6. Bethlehem - 21-2 41 NR
7. Bullitt East - 15-3 38 T7
8. Madisonville-North Hopkins - 20-1 35 T7
9. Casey Co. - 15-5 18 NR
(tie) Notre Dame - 15-4 18 6
Others receiving votes: Graves Co. 16. Lou. Mercy 12. Bowling Green 9. Marshall Co. 7. Anderson Co. 6. North Laurel 4. Scott Co. 3. McCracken County 3. Lou. DuPont Manual 2. Franklin Co. 1. South Laurel 1. <
All Associated Press members are eligible to vote in the polls. Those who voted this week: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WKYX, Paducah.