McCracken County scored 12 runs in the first three innings en route to a 13-2 win over Collins in the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament.
Mustang senior Ben Higdon had a two-run home run, and Jack Bennett drove in six runs to help pace the offense.
Ross Aldridge went four innings on the mound for McCracken County, giving up just two unearned runs, as he improved to 7-0 on the year.
McCracken County is now just the third team in KHSAA history to advance to the state semifinals in five-straight years. The Mustangs will face Danville on Friday at 4:00pm CDT.