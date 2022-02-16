PADUCAH, Ky. - McCracken County's boys basketball team is in elite company.
They've made it through another season without losing a single first region game.
The Mustangs have a 50-game winning streak in their region over the last three seasons. The only team with more? Marshall County's streak of 51 set in the late 80s.
The Mustangs will put that streak on the line this weekend. They open up the postseason on Saturday with a district semifinal game against St. Mary.
The Mustangs will be trying to win their third-straight regional title this year. At 23-2 this season, they are certainly the favorites to do it.
McCracken has battled injuries this season -- most notably to junior big man Ian Hart, who's still sidelined for the Mustangs.
As they approach the postseason, the Mustangs are confident they can cut down the nets for a third straight season.