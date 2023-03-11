LEXINGTON, KY -- The McCracken County Lady Mustangs took control early and never let up as they defeated Henderson County 57-40 in the KHSAA Sweet 16 Semifinals on Saturday afternoon.
With that win, the Lady Mustangs will now face two time defending state champs Sacred Heart at 7pm ET on Saturday night.
Junior Claire Johnson came up huge for McCracken County in the semifinals finishing with 25 points to lead all scorers.
The Lady Mustangs really controlled the game at the defensive end forcing the Lady Colonels into 20 turnover, turning those into 26 points.
McCracken County is just the second team from the 1st Region to play for a KHSAA Girls State Championship in the last 35 years, joining Marshall County who did it just two years ago.